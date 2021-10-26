Seven killed, 140 injured in protests following coup in Sudan -official
Reuters | Cairo | 26-10-2021
Seven people had died of gunshot wounds while 140 were injured during protests against the military's takeover in Sudan on Monday, a health ministry official said.
