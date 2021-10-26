Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Investigators recover ammunition from Baldwin movie shooting scene

Detectives recovered what they described as loose and boxed ammunition from the Western movie set where actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer, according to an inventory of seized items that was released on Monday. Authorities did not say what type of ammunition they removed from the set of "Rust" and whether it included live or dummy bullets or blank cartridges. The items included two boxes of "ammo," "loose ammo and boxes" as well as "a fanny pack w/ammo."

TikTok to be in congressional hotseat over school-trashing content

TikTok will face questions about content that may have led children and teens to steal from or vandalize school bathrooms and other facilities when it and other large social media companies appear before Congress on Tuesday. In setting a hearing focused on TikTok, Alphabet's YouTube and Snapchat, the Senate Commerce Committee said the popular apps have "been misused to harm kids and promote destructive acts, such as vandalism in schools, deadly viral challenges, bullying, eating disorders, manipulative influencer marketing, and grooming."

Biden hopeful Democrats can reach spending deal before he attends climate summit

President Joe Biden held out hope on Monday for an agreement on his major spending plans before he attends a climate summit in Scotland, while the White House said Democratic negotiators were closing in on a deal. "Let's get this done. Let's move!" said Biden.

Biden imposing new international travel vaccine rules, lifting restrictions

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign national air travelers and lifting severe travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective Nov. 8, the White House said. The extraordinary U.S. travel restrictions were first imposed in early 2020 to address the spread of COVID-19. The rules bar most non-U.S. citizens who within the last 14 days have been in Britain, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

U.S. TSA issues just 10 passenger fines for mask-related penalties - lawmakers

Two U.S. lawmakers said Monday the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued just $2,350 in total fines to 10 passengers for failing to wear masks since February despite thousands of reports of airport passengers failing to comply.

Comedian Dave Chappelle addresses Netflix transgender controversy in full for first time

Comedian Dave Chappelle on Monday addressed the transgender controversy at Netflix https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/netflix-workers-stage-walk-out-over-chappelle-transgender-comments-2021-10-20 in full for the first time on a video on his Instagram account, five days after about 100 people protested near the streaming company's headquarters.

U.S. CDC extends conditional sailing order for cruises to January next year

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday extended the conditional sailing order for cruises to Jan. 15 next year from Nov. 1 on concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. The order, issued last October, mandated testing and some additional safeguards for crew members as part of a framework for a phased resumption of cruises.

Factbox-Why a viral video is key evidence in trial of men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

Jury selection is under way in the trial of three white men charged with killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery, 25, in a suburb of Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020. Here are some facts about the case:

New York City police union files lawsuit to block vaccine mandate

New York City's police union filed a lawsuit on Monday against a vaccine mandate for municipal workers ordered last week by Mayor Bill de Blasio. The mayor on Wednesday ordered all city employees to show proof of inoculation against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, drawing the union's ire.

U.S. judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in accuser's lawsuit

Britain's Prince Andrew must make himself available to answer questions under oath by next July 14 in a civil lawsuit by a woman who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan set the deadline to complete depositions in a Monday scheduling order agreed to by lawyers for Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, his accuser.

