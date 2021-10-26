Left Menu

India logs 12,428 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 238 days

India logged 12,428 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 238 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 09:46 IST
India logs 12,428 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 238 days
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India logged 12,428 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 238 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The country's active caseload stands at 1,63,816, which is the lowest in 241 days.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.48 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020. With 15,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Also, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.24 per cent while the daily positivity rate remained at 1.10 per cent. The country has so far conducted over 60.19 crore COVID tests.

Meanwhile, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, more than 102.94 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021