Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 414.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: African Union to buy up to 110 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines - officials and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. administers 414.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 414,302,192 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 503,418,475 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures are up from the 413,645,478 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 24.

Exclusive: African Union to buy up to 110 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines - officials

The African Union (AU) intends to buy up to 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc in an arrangement brokered in part by the White House, which will defer delivery of some doses intended for the United States to facilitate the deal, officials told Reuters. The AU's doses will be delivered over the coming months, with 15 million arriving before the end of 2021, 35 million in the first quarter of next year and up to 60 million in the second quarter.

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine protective, safe in young children

Moderna Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response in children aged six to 11 years and that it plans to submit the data to global regulators soon. Moderna said its two-dose vaccine generated virus-neutralizing antibodies in children and safety was comparable to what was previously seen in clinical trials of adolescents and adults. It cited interim data that has yet to be peer reviewed.

Flu jabs may aid COVID-19 patients who need surgery

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Flu-vaccinated COVID-19 patients have easier surgeries

Europe drug regulator backs use of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine

The European Union's drug regulator on Monday said it has concluded in its review that Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine may be given to people aged 18 years and above, at least six months after the second dose. It is the second COVID-19 booster vaccine to be approved in the EU.

Thousands of Nicaraguans go to Honduras border for vaccines

Nearly 8,000 Nicaraguans received COVID-19 vaccines at two customs border crossings with neighboring Honduras in recent days, Honduran health authorities said on Monday, as supplies of the inoculations in Nicaragua have run low. Promoting the vaccines for Nicaraguans, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez wrote in a post on Twitter that "the solidarity and brotherhood of Hondurans crosses borders." He added that up to 500 doses were being given out daily to Nicaraguans.

U.S. CDC extends conditional sailing order for cruises to January next year

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday extended the conditional sailing order for cruises to Jan. 15 next year from Nov. 1 on concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. The order, issued last October, mandated testing and some additional safeguards for crew members as part of a framework for a phased resumption of cruises.

Analysis: Capitol Hill drug pricing reform opponents among the biggest beneficiaries of pharma funds

Democratic Party lawmakers holding up proposed drug pricing reforms are among the largest beneficiaries of the pharmaceutical industry's push to stave off price cuts, a Reuters analysis of public lobbying and campaign data shows. The industry, which traditionally gives more to Republicans, channeled around 60% of donated campaign funds to Democrats this year. It has spent over $177 million on lobbying and campaign donations in 2021.

Russian COVID cases hit record high as eastern Europe imposes new curbs

Russia reported a record high number of daily COVID-19 cases and some central European countries imposed fresh restrictions on Monday, as a new wave of the pandemic gathered pace. In Asia, the Red Cross called for urgent help for Papua New Guinea and China's latest outbreak forced the capital Beijing to delay its annual marathon and step up other curbs, less than four months before it hosts the Winter Olympics.