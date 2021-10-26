Left Menu

Ukraine reports record daily high of 734 coronavirus-related deaths

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 10:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine registered a record daily high of 734 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The previous high of 614 deaths was on Oct. 22.

The ministry's data showed 19,120 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. Ukraine has reported a total of 2.8 million coronavirus cases and 64,936 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

