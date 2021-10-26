Left Menu

Ladakh reports four new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Leh | Updated: 26-10-2021 11:56 IST
Ladakh reports four new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh recorded four fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,908 while the active cases in the union territory stood at 37, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Four patients of coronavirus have been cured and discharged from hospitals, thereby taking the tally of cured patients to 20,663, they said. There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Monday.

