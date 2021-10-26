Left Menu

Moderna to supply Africa with up to 110 million COVID doses

Moderna says it will make up to 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available to African countries.Tuesdays announcement says Moderna is prepared to deliver the first 15 million doses by the end of this year, with 35 million in the first quarter of 2022 and up to 60 million in the second quarter.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Moderna says it will make up to 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available to African countries.

Tuesday's announcement says Moderna is prepared to deliver the first 15 million doses by the end of this year, with 35 million in the first quarter of 2022 and up to 60 million in the second quarter. It says "all doses are offered at Moderna's lowest tiered price." The company called it "the first step in our long-term partnership with the African Union," which has been outspoken about the need for many more COVID-19 vaccine doses. Africa and its 1.3 billion people remain the least-vaccinated region of the world against COVID-19, with just over 5 percent fully vaccinated.

Moderna said this agreement is separate from its deal with the global COVAX project to supply up to 500 million doses from late this year through 2022. COVAX aims to supply doses to low- and middle-income countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

