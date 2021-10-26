Review of India's Covaxin shot underway, WHO says

A World Health Organization technical advisory group was reviewing data on India's Covaxin shot against COVID-19 on Tuesday with a decision on its emergency use listing likely soon, a spokesperson said.

"If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so," Margaret Harris told journalists at a U.N. press briefing.

Millions of Indians have taken the shot produced by Bharat Biotech but many have been unable to travel pending the WHO approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)