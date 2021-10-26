Left Menu

Switzerland recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people over 65

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:47 IST
Switzerland recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people over 65
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Swiss government said on Tuesday it was recommending COVID-19 booster vaccination shots for people over 65 as protection may decrease over time for people in that age group.

For the general population, it is currently not possible and not recommended to get a third vaccination dose based on currently available data, Switzerland's health ministry and vaccination commission said in a statement.

