France says it has ordered 50,000 doses of Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill

France has ordered 50,000 doses of Merck & Co's experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug for adults, the country's health minister Olivier Veran told a hearing at the French Senate on Tuesday. "France positioned itself very early in pre-ordering. France ordered 50,000 doses of the drug," Veran told lawmakers about molnupiravir, which is Merck & Co's experimental antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 ailments.

Governments around the world are preparing to ensure they can cope any pick-up in the COVID virus as the winter season approaches in the northern hemisphere. Merck & Co said on Monday that the European Union's drug regulator had initiated a real-time review of its experimental COVID antiviral drug for adults.

While vaccines are the main weapons against COVID-19, Merck's experimental pill molnupiravir could be a game-changer after studies showed it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe illness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)