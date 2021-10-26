Bahrain approves Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3-11
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 17:55 IST
Bahrain has approved the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 3 and 11 years from October 27, the state media office said on Tuesday.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would soon be approved for children between 5 and 11, it also said.
