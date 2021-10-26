Left Menu

Junior doctors stage protest at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital after ceiling fan falls on colleague

Junior doctors of Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday staged a silent protest on the hospital premises, after a female duty doctor on Monday was injured when a ceiling fan fell on her head in the hospital.

Updated: 26-10-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:00 IST
Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors of Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday staged a silent protest on the hospital premises, after a female duty doctor on Monday was injured when a ceiling fan fell on her head in the hospital. The duty doctor was in the dermatology department when she got the head injury. She was immediately admitted into the same hospital for treatment.

Further, the junior doctors protested in a unique way by wearing helmets while attending duties. Doctors alleged the government was negligent in taking care of the building and submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent to look into the matter. (ANI)

