Reaching unreached, reaching them early is challenge, says MoS Bharati Pawar on advancing TB response

While expressing the need to accelerate the development of new diagnostics, vaccines and drugs, use digital technology, Artificial Intelligence, and other innovations to advance TB response, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday said that 'reaching the unreached and reaching them early is a challenge'. Pawar's remarks came during her address at the inaugural session of WHO SEAR High-Level Meeting for Renewed TB Response today.

She further said, "With the next UN High-Level Meeting slated for 2023, there is an urgent need to review the progress and restructure our response accordingly. The Region needs to scale up preventive, diagnostic and treatment services, and substantially strengthen social protection measures including addressing undernutrition among TB vulnerable populations." Pawar said that Tuberculosis has been a major source of fatalities for centuries and has now exceeded HIV/AIDS and malaria as the world's largest cause of death from an infectious disease.

"It has been a major source of fatalities for centuries and has now exceeded HIV/AIDS and malaria as the world's largest cause of death from an infectious disease. Most of these deaths occur among young adults in the economically productive age group of 15-45 years, resulting in high economic and social consequences. The economic burden of TB alone is huge in terms of lives, money and workdays lost," she stated. "We also need to accelerate the development of new diagnostics, vaccines and drugs, use digital technology, Artificial Intelligence, and other innovations to advance TB response," she added. (ANI)

