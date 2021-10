BRIEF-WHO's Emergency Committee Continues To Recommend States To Not Require Vaccination Proof For International Travel

* WHO'S EMERGENCY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS STATES PARTIES TO NOT REQUIRE PROOF OF VACCINATION AGAINST COVID-19 FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL AS THE ONLY CONDITION

* WHO COMMITTEE CONCURRED THAT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC REMAINS A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN (PHEIC) * WHO'S EMERGENCY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS TO RECOGNIZE ALL VACCINES THAT HAVE RECEIVED WHO EMERGENCY USE LISTING

* WHO'S EMERGENCY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS TO RECOGNIZE ALL VACCINE SCHEDULES AS PER SAGE RECOMMENDATIONS * WHO'S EMERGENCY COMMITTEE - RECOMMENDS STATES TO SUPPORT UPTAKE OF WHO RECOMMENDED THERAPEUTICS BY ADDRESSING INCREASED ACCESSIBILITY, AFFORDABILITY Source text : https://bit.ly/3vNlPHF

