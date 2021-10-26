Left Menu

Italy reports 48 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 4,054 new cases

Italy reported 48 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 30 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,054 from 2,535. Italy has registered 131,904 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-10-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 20:45 IST
Italy has registered 131,904 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.75 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,604 on Tuesday, up from 2,579 a day earlier.

There were 37 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 16 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 341 from a previous 338. Some 639,745 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 222,385, the health ministry said.

