UK reports 263 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily total since March
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 263 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total reported since March 3 following a steady rise in cases in the last month, according to government data.
Another 40,954 cases were reported, a rise on Monday's 36,567, although the running total for the last seven days had flattened, the data showed.
