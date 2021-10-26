Left Menu

UK reports 263 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily total since March

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported 263 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total reported since March 3 following a steady rise in cases in the last month, according to government data.

Another 40,954 cases were reported, a rise on Monday's 36,567, although the running total for the last seven days had flattened, the data showed.

Also Read: Crisis looms in Britain, steel makers warn

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

