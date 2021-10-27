Brazil registers 442 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday
27-10-2021
Brazil registered 442 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 13,424 new COVID-19 cases, according to Health Ministry data.
The country has now registered a total of 606,246 COVID-19 deaths and 21,748,984 total confirmed cases.
