Left Menu

Louisiana governor lifts indoor mask mandate except for K-12 schools

Local governments and private businesses may choose to continue to require and enforce mask requirements under the governor's order, which takes effect on Wednesday, the statement added. In August, Edwards reinstated a statewide indoor mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state had risen.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 05:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 05:39 IST
Louisiana governor lifts indoor mask mandate except for K-12 schools

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on Tuesday that the state was ending its indoor mask mandate, except for K-12 schools, because of the decline in the growth of new coronavirus infections.

The governor's updated order allows school districts to opt out of the mask mandate as long as they continue to follow the existing quarantine guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to better separate exposed students and faculty members from others and avoid outbreaks on campus. CDC guidance still says everyone 2 years of age or older who is not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in indoor public places.

"Today, I am cautiously optimistic and very relieved that the worst of this fourth surge of COVID is clearly behind us, which is a direct result of the people of Louisiana who stepped up to the plate when we needed them to and put their masks back on, got vaccinated, and took extra precautions to stay safe", the Democratic governor said in a statement. Local governments and private businesses may choose to continue to require and enforce mask requirements under the governor's order, which takes effect on Wednesday, the statement added.

In August, Edwards reinstated a statewide indoor mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state had risen. The Southern U.S. state has had over 750,000 COVID-19 cases, with over 14,400 deaths from the coronavirus. About 56% of state residents aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
WHO seeks 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin to conduct final 'risk-benefit assessment'

WHO seeks 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin to con...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021