Hungary's daily COVID-19 cases jump to highest since April
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 27-10-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 13:04 IST
Hungary reported a jump in daily COVID-19 cases to 3,125 on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since April, the government said.
Hungary, a country of 10 million, has reported 30,647 deaths since the start of the pandemic. More than 5.7 million people are fully vaccinated against the virus.
