Hungary's daily COVID-19 cases jump to highest since April

Hungary reported a jump in daily COVID-19 cases to 3,125 on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since April, the government said.

Hungary, a country of 10 million, has reported 30,647 deaths since the start of the pandemic. More than 5.7 million people are fully vaccinated against the virus.

