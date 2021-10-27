Left Menu

Covid surge in WB: Authorities create 24 containment zones in Baruipur

According to the official, all markets under the Sonarpur-Rajpur municipality, Baruipur municipality and Joynagar II block in Baruipur subdivision will be shut for three days starting Thursday.We will not allow any crowding anywhere. Officials will review the situation on Saturday and decide whether to continue with the restrictions.There are currently 129 containment zones in West Bengal, with the maximum of 43 in North 24 Parganas district.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 13:56 IST
Covid surge in WB: Authorities create 24 containment zones in Baruipur
  • Country:
  • India

According to the official, all markets under the Sonarpur-Rajpur municipality, Baruipur municipality and Joynagar II block in Baruipur subdivision will be shut for three days starting Thursday.

''We will not allow any crowding anywhere. Wearing mask has been made compulsory here. Market places will remain shut for the next three days. Areas under Narendrapur, Sonarpur, Baruipur and Bakultala police stations will be shut during these days. All these steps have been taken after a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. We are trying to combat the rise and break the chain of transmission of the virus effectively,'' a senior official of Baruipur sub-division said.

''Only the shops selling medicine, milk, ration and electrical goods will be allowed to do business. We will continue our vigil and make sure that the restrictions are not flouted,'' told PTI. Officials will review the situation on Saturday and decide whether to continue with the restrictions.

There are currently 129 containment zones in West Bengal, with the maximum of 43 in North 24 Parganas district. West Bengal has seen a spurt in COVID 19 cases after the Durga Puja celebrations. The Centre has asked the West Bengal government to immediately undertake a review of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and stressed on the importance of ensuring Covid-safe festivities.

In a letter to the West Bengal health secretary dated October 22, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the state has reported 20,936 new cases and 343 fresh deaths in the last 30 days, accounting for 3.4% of the country's new cases and 4.7 % of fresh deaths.

Kolkata reported an almost 27% increase in positivity rate in the past week, from 5.6% in the week ending October 14 to 7.1% in the week ending October 21, Bhushan said.

West Bengal recorded over 800 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, after registering nearly 1000 infections for a couple of days, according to the health department data.

The state reported 806 new cases on Tuesday, one more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 15,88,066, while 15 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 19,081.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021