Poland reports over 8,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Poland reported over 8,361 daily COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths on Wednesday, the health minstry said.

Since the pandemic began Poland, a country of around 38 million, has reported 2,990,509 cases and 76,672 deaths.

