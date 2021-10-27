Daily COVID-19 cases cross 500-mark again in Odisha, tally rises to 10,39,818

Odisha on Wednesday registered 549 new COVID-19 cases, 116 more than the previous day, as single-day infections crossed the 500-mark again in less than a week, a health department official said.

The coronavirus tally rose to 10,39,818, while two fresh fatalities, including a teenager, pushed the death toll to 8,318, he said. The state had logged 433 new cases on Tuesday, 425 on Monday, 447 new cases on Sunday, 441 on Saturday, 467 on Friday, and 524 on Thursday.

Among the single-day infections reported on Wednesday, 70 are children and adolescents in the age group of 0-18 years. Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, registered 296 cases, followed by Cuttack (50).

Seven districts did not report any fresh infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Odisha now has 4,673 active cases, and 10,26,774 people have so far recovered from the disease. It has tested 2.17 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, and the daily positivity rate stands at 0.76 per cent, he added.

As many as 1,07,92,399 people have been fully inoculated in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief of Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Prof CBK Mohanty said people should not be under the impression that the pandemic has ended.

''Novel coronavirus is still active and exists in the state as well as in the country. People should adhere to all COVID-19 protocols," Mohanty said.

