Left Menu

Guj: RT-PCR test mandatory for people returning to Surat post Diwali holidays

A large number of people, especially migrant workers engaged in the citys diamond and textile units, visit their hometowns during Diwali and people also go on vacations.An appeal has been made for people to get their mandatory RT-PCR test done, not more than 72 hours before their entry to the city after vacationing, said Pradeep Umarigar, municipal officer of health, SMC.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 27-10-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:41 IST
Guj: RT-PCR test mandatory for people returning to Surat post Diwali holidays
  • Country:
  • India

In an attempt to prevent rise in COVID-19 cases, the civic body in Gujarat's Surat city has made it mandatory for people to carry RT-PCR test reports while returning to the city after Diwali holidays, an official said on Wednesday.

The test is mandatory for everyone, irrespective of whether they have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the official said.

According to the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), locals returning to the city post the Diwali holidays will have to mandatorily carry their RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours.

The precaution is being taken to ensure that the city doesn't see any spike in COVID-19 cases, it said. A large number of people, especially migrant workers engaged in the city's diamond and textile units, visit their hometowns during Diwali and people also go on vacations.

An appeal has been made for people to get their mandatory RT-PCR test done, not more than 72 hours before their entry to the city after vacationing, said Pradeep Umarigar, municipal officer of health, SMC. ''We also appeal to people to take their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine before going on vacations. Those who have recently tested COVID-19 positive will be given a relaxation,'' the official said.

The SMC will deploy teams at the airport, bus stands and road entry points to check the RT-PCR test reports of people returning to the city, he said, adding that the civic body will also provide facilities for RT-PCR tests for people who were unable to get tested earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021