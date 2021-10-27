Left Menu

7 cases of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus reported in Karnataka

Three such cases are reported in Bengaluru and the remaining four in different parts of the state, State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep told PTI.There are no reports of deaths due to the new variant but, one or two people have been hospitalised, he said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 16:46 IST
7 cases of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus reported in Karnataka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka currently has seven cases of Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus, including two AY.4.2 in the city, a senior official said on Wednesday. Three such cases are reported in Bengaluru and the remaining four in different parts of the state, State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep told PTI.

There are no reports of deaths due to the new variant but, one or two people have been hospitalized, he said. Meanwhile, in its latest guidelines for international arrivals, the Karnataka government has said all travelers should have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. This test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

''The test report has to be uploaded on a portal called Air Suvidha. Other than that there are no restrictions like quarantining people,'' Randeep said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021