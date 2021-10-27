Sweden to offer COVID booster shots to all aged 65 or above - health minister

Sweden will start offering COVID-19 booster shots to health care workers and people aged 65 or older and plans to gradually extend the third jabs to all eligible groups over time, the government said on Wednesday.

"It is thanks to the fact that so many have been vaccinated that we can live our lives a little bit more as usual," Health Minister Lena Hallengren told a news conference. "Now we offer booster shots to 1.5 million more."

Previously, people in elderly care homes and those aged 80 or older were eligible for a booster shot six months after the second dose. Around 85% of all Swedes older than 16 have had one vaccine shot and 80% have had two shots or more.

