Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 7,648

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 18:14 IST
No new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 7,648
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The caseload in the archipelago remained at 7,648, he said.

The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, the official said.

According to him, the Union Territory now has four active cases, and one more patient was cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,515.

The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing, and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 4,84,500 people have been inoculated with 1,91,304 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

Of the total number of immunized people, 1,72,678 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till Tuesday, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 5.91 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.29 percent, he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from the archipelago, Kuldeep Rai Sharma, appealed to the authorities to allow travelers to go to Jolly Bouy Island as the COVID situation improved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021