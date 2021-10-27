No new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 7,648

Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The caseload in the archipelago remained at 7,648, he said.

The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, the official said.

According to him, the Union Territory now has four active cases, and one more patient was cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,515.

The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing, and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 4,84,500 people have been inoculated with 1,91,304 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

Of the total number of immunized people, 1,72,678 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till Tuesday, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 5.91 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.29 percent, he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from the archipelago, Kuldeep Rai Sharma, appealed to the authorities to allow travelers to go to Jolly Bouy Island as the COVID situation improved.

