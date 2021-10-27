Left Menu

Public offices in Karnataka to have nodal officers to enforce COVID appropriate behaviour

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:01 IST
Public offices in Karnataka will have nodal officers to enforce and ensure compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the state government said on Wednesday.

A government order said there was a downward trend of COVID-19 cases daily warranting the need to sustain the gains achieved so far.

The order further said that it was essential to ensure the compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) by officers, staff members and visitors in public offices.

''It is instructed that every Public Office has to designate a Nodal Officer (one of the officers in the office) at their office, who shall enforce and ensure the compliance of CAB by officials and staff and visitors during working hours,'' the order said.

It also said that any serious and repeated non-compliance of CAB even after adequate awareness will attract penalty and further action under the Provisions of Disaster Management Act-2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

