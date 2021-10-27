Russia reported 1,123 new deaths, its highest one-day toll of the pandemic amid a surge in cases that has forced officials to partially reimpose some lockdown measures, encouraging many Russians to fly off for a foreign beach holiday instead of hunkering down at home. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* Finance Minister Rishi Sunak promised higher public spending and new tax cuts as Britain's economy rebounded more strongly from the pandemic than previously expected, and he vowed to protect households from rising inflation. * Germany's pandemic-related state of emergency looks set to expire next month after the three political parties in talks to form the next government said they did not support extending it.

* Romanian senators narrowly rejected a bill requiring medical staff, public sector workers and those of large privately-owned firms to hold a health pass, but parliament's lower house has the final say and could revive it. * Sweden will start offering booster shots to people aged 65 or older as well as many care workers and plans to gradually extend the third jabs to most Swedes in the coming months, the government said.

* Poland reported 8,361 daily infections and 133 deaths, the health ministry said, with the number of new cases reaching the highest level since late April. * Hungary reported a jump in daily cases to 3,125, its highest daily tally since April, the government said, urging people to take up vaccines.

AMERICAS * Cases and deaths from COVID-19 among workers at the leading U.S. meatpacking plants were three times as high as previously estimated, an investigation by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis has found.

* A Brazilian Senate investigative committee approved a report on Tuesday that calls for President Jair Bolsonaro to be indicted for nine crimes related to his handling of the pandemic, including crimes against humanity. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Thailand held a dry-run for its long-awaited, quarantine-free reopening to vaccinated travellers, as the country rushes to reboot an industry battered by an 18-month hiatus in international tourism. * The Philippines will receive 300,000 courses of Merck COVID-19 antiviral drug next month, licensed importers and distributors said.

* With 100 days until the start of the Winter Olympics, Beijing is promising a "simple and safe" 2022 Games, although Chine keeps battling flare-ups of COVID-19, with nearly 250 locally transmitted cases reported since the start of the current outbreak. * All fully-vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents will be able to leave the country without a special exemption from Nov. 1, authorities said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Growth in sub-Saharan Africa's big economies will be mixed into 2022, after a year of recovery from lockdowns, as life slowly returns to normal amid low vaccination rates, a Reuters poll found.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Novavax said it had completed the real-time submission of an application for the authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United Kingdom.

* Merck has signed a licensing agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool that will allow more companies to manufacture generic versions of its experimental oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment, the U.S. drugmaker and the organisation announced. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* A flare up in U.S.-China tensions, signs of further regulatory crackdowns from Beijing and a rise in short-dated U.S. Treasury yields doused the equity market rally, offsetting tailwinds from forecast-beating earnings on Wall Street. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Sherry Jacob-Phillips ; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)