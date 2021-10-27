Left Menu

Italy reports 50 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 4,598 new cases

Italy reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 48 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,598 from 4,054. The total number of intensive care patients was unchanged at 341. Some 468,104 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 639,745, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:16 IST
Italy reports 50 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 4,598 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 48 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,598 from 4,054. Italy has registered 131,954 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.75 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,615 on Wednesday, up from 2,604 a day earlier. There were 27 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 37 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients was unchanged at 341.

Some 468,104 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 639,745, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021