Italy reports 50 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 4,598 new cases

Italy reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 48 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,598 from 4,054. Italy has registered 131,954 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.75 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,615 on Wednesday, up from 2,604 a day earlier. There were 27 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 37 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients was unchanged at 341.

Some 468,104 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 639,745, the health ministry said.

