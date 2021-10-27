Left Menu

COVID infections and deaths dropping across the Americas, says health agency

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:41 IST
COVID-19 infections and deaths are decreasing, with few exceptions, across North, Central and South America, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, reporting that last week had the lowest COVID figures in over a year.

Many of the larger Caribbean islands are seeing downward trends, including Cuba, which for months has been facing a large COVID-19 outbreak, PAHO said. Paraguay saw a doubling of COVID-19 cases in the last week and Belize had a sharp jump in COVID-19-related deaths, the regional health agency said in a briefing.

