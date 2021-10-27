Left Menu

TN govt asks Centre for additional 800 seats for medical colleges

We have sought additional 800 seats so that about 1,650 students can benefit, the Minister said. We have sought adequate doses of COVAXIN from the Centre to administer the second dose to the beneficiaries, the Minister said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:56 IST
TN govt asks Centre for additional 800 seats for medical colleges
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI): Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday asked the Centre to sanction additional 800 seats for admitting students to the 11 medical colleges in the State, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

The Central government had already approved an intake of 850 students. “We have sought additional 800 seats so that about 1,650 students can benefit,” the Minister said. Speaking to reporters in the national capital after participating in a review meeting on national COVID-19 vaccination by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with the State Health Ministers, Subramanian said he had submitted a memorandum highlighting 11 demands of the Tamil Nadu government to the Union Minister.

“Apart from urging the government to expedite the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) project in Madurai, we have sought an AIIMS for Coimbatore,” the Minister said.

As to the meeting of Health Ministers, he said it has been planned to provide the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the targeted population by November-end and schedule the second dose. ''We have sought adequate doses of COVAXIN from the Centre to administer the second dose to the beneficiaries,'' the Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021