Britain plans to remove travel 'red list' and hotel quarantine - The Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 00:55 IST
Britain plans to remove restrictions such as a travel "red list" of seven countries and hotel quarantine due to a declining COVID-19 threat from abroad, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

UK ministers will meet on Thursday to consider removing the final seven countries, including Colombia and Venezuela, from the red list, the report added.

