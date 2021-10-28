Left Menu

Mexico adds nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 infections -health ministry

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-10-2021 04:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 04:55 IST
Mexico adds nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 infections -health ministry
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico added 4,797 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 386 more fatalities on Wednesday, health ministry data showed, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 287,274 and the total number of cases to 3,793,783.

Officials have said the ministry's official figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths due to a lack of widespread testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021