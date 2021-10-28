Brazil registers 433 new COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 28-10-2021 05:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 05:14 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil registered on Wednesday 433 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 17,184 additional confirmed cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
Brazil has now reported 606,679 deaths due to the coronavirus.
(Reporting Pedro Fonseca, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chris
- Brazil
- Reese
- Health Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Don't panic buy for Christmas, Britain says after port chaos
Don't panic buy for Christmas, Britain says after port chaos
Akal Takht accuses missionaries of forced conversions of Sikhs into Christianity
Christmas isn't cancelled despite choked port, Britain says
Logjam at UK''s busiest port adds to Christmas delivery fears