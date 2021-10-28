Left Menu

Brazil registers 433 new COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 28-10-2021 05:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 05:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil registered on Wednesday 433 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 17,184 additional confirmed cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

Brazil has now reported 606,679 deaths due to the coronavirus.

(Reporting Pedro Fonseca, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

