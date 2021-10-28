Russia reports record numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths

Russia on Thursday reported 1,159 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, a fresh all-time high, amid a surge in new cases that has prompted authorities to reimpose partial lockdown measures.

The state COVID-19 task force also reported 40,096 new infections, compared with 36,582 a day earlier.

Russia will go into a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow has reimposed a partial lockdown from Thursday, with only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.

