Left Menu

Slovakia's parliament cancels session after member tests positive for COVID-19-reports

Slovakia's parliament cancelled its session on Thursday after one lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported, as the country struggles with elevated case numbers. Slovakia has been reporting elevated numbers of daily new cases of the illness in recent weeks, as the country of 5.5 million has one of the lower rates of vaccination in the European Union. As of Wednesday, 43% of the population were fully vaccinated, according health ministry data and Reuters calculation.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 28-10-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 13:56 IST
Slovakia's parliament cancels session after member tests positive for COVID-19-reports
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Slovakia's parliament cancelled its session on Thursday after one lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported, as the country struggles with elevated case numbers. Parliament adjourned the session until Nov. 2 after the member from the ruling coalition tested positive, TA3 television reported. Most of the 150 lawmakers are fully vaccinated, many of them went for a test after the case was reported, TA3 said.

The parliament's press office did not immediately respond to questions on the matter. Slovakia has been reporting elevated numbers of daily new cases of the illness in recent weeks, as the country of 5.5 million has one of the lower rates of vaccination in the European Union.

As of Wednesday, 43% of the population were fully vaccinated, according health ministry data and Reuters calculation. On Oct. 27, there were 4,981 new cases reported, the highest daily tally since December 2020.

There were 1,384 people hospitalised, almost 80% of them not fully vaccinated, data from the Health Ministry showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021