Hungary to require COVID-19 vaccinations at state institutions, says PM's chief of staff
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 28-10-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 14:27 IST
Hungary's government will require employees at state institutions to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after a jump in new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Thursday.
Gergely Gulyas said that private companies will also be empowered to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees if they believe that is necessary and mask wearing will be mandatory on public transport from Nov 1.
