Kremlin denies it is set to reboot Russia's COVID-19 vaccination ad campaign
The Kremlin on Thursday denied a media report which said it was working to relaunch Russia's troubled vaccination advertising and public information campaign amid surging COVID-19 infection and death rates.
The Kremlin on Thursday denied a media report which said it was working to relaunch Russia's troubled vaccination advertising and public information campaign amid surging COVID-19 infection and death rates. The daily Kommersant newspaper, citing two unnamed sources close to the presidential administration, reported earlier on Thursday that such a reboot was in the works.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no plans to relaunch the campaign, but that it was constantly being adjusted and would be continued. Russia reported fresh records in both COVID-19 cases and related deaths on Thursday as Moscow and other regions embarked on lockdowns.
Peskov said the pace of vaccinations had improved and that there were no plans to make vaccinations mandatory at a nationwide level.
