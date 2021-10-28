EU set to produce over 3.5 billion COVID vaccine doses in 2022 - chief executive
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 16:44 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union will produce more than 3.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines next year, the head of the bloc's excutive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said on Thursday.
She added that the majority of these vaccines will be shipped abroad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
- Ursula von der Leyen
- The European Union
Advertisement