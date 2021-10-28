Ukraine's capital tightens restrictions due to spike in coronavirus cases

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv will tighten lockdown restrictions due to a spike in coronavirus cases, mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a televised briefing on Thursday.

From Monday, cafes, restaurants, gyms, shopping and entertainment facilities will only be allowed to operate if all staff are vaccinated, he said. At the same time, these institutions are prohibited from accepting visitors who do not have vaccination certificates or negative COVID-19 tests.

A negative COVID-19 test or vaccine certificate will also be mandatory to use public transport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)