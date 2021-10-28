Left Menu

Covid: 42 new cases, zero death in Delhi

Forty-five patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.The infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,751. The death toll stands at 25,091, it said.According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 63,174 tests, including 47,895 RT-PCR the previous day. The number of patients in home isolation is 115, up from 106 the previous day.

Delhi recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi health department.

Delhi has recorded only four Covid-related deaths in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the infection. Forty-five patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

The infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,751. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,091, it said.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 63,174 tests, including 47,895 RT-PCR the previous day. There are 345 active cases, down from 348 a day ago. The number of patients in home isolation is 115, up from 106 the previous day. The number of containment zones stands at 90, down from 96 on Wednesday, it added.

