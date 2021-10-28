Left Menu

Cops take strict action against COVID norm violators as cases surge in West Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:29 IST
Cops take strict action against COVID norm violators as cases surge in West Bengal
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The police are keeping a close watch on movements in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Hooghly – places that have largely attributed to the spike in COVID-19 cases post Durga puja -- and have arrested people in parts of the state for violating health protocols.

At least 72 people have been arrested in South 24 Parganas for not wearing masks -- 30 in Narendrapur and 42 in Sonarpur, a police officer said.

The state government has earmarked 24 containment zones in Sonarpur and Narendrapur, shutting down marketplaces and non-essential shops for three days to curb the spread of the disease.

At Chandannagar in Hooghly district, 16 wards have been declared as micro-containment zones and people without masks on roads were asked to do sit-ups in public, the officer said.

In Barasat, North 24 Parganas, some locals were detained for flouting COVID norms.

In the city, too, the police distributed masks and warned people of consequences for violating the protocols, the officer added.

Bengal currently has 129 containment zones, 43 of which are in South 24 Parganas district West Bengal is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases since the culmination of Durga Puja. The state reported 976 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 15,89,042.

In a letter to the West Bengal government on October 22, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the state has reported 20,936 infections and 343 fatalities in the last 30 days, accounting for 3.4 per cent of the country's new cases and 4.7 per cent of fresh deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021