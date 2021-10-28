Health News Roundup: EU set to produce over 3.5 billion COVID vaccine doses in 2022 - chief executive; As COVID-19 toll surges, Ukraine cracks down on fake vaccination certificates and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU set to produce over 3.5 billion COVID vaccine doses in 2022 - chief executive

The European Union will produce more than 3.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines next year, the head of the bloc's excutive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said on Thursday. She added that the majority of these vaccines will be shipped abroad.

As COVID-19 toll surges, Ukraine cracks down on fake vaccination certificates

The Ukrainian police video shows a doctor seated at his desk while a masked officer counts bundles of cash found stashed in the office: $12,000 worth in total. The televised raid this week on a doctor's surgery in the Khmelnytsky region is one of hundreds of criminal investigations publicised by the authorities in a clampdown on a flourishing black market in forged vaccine and COVID-19 test documents.

Rare plea for help as China's zero tolerance for COVID hits border town

A former vice mayor of a Chinese town on the border with Myanmar lamented local lockdowns and disruptions caused by repeated COVID-19 outbreaks and wrote a rare plea for a "strong" helping hand from Beijing. Ruili, in the province of Yunnan, has faced some of the toughest curbs in the country under Beijing's zero-tolerance policy, as a key international transit point for southwest China, following multiple outbreaks since last year.

Singapore probes unusual surge in COVID-19 cases after record

Singapore is looking into an "unusual surge" of 5,324 new infections of COVID-19, the city-state's health ministry said, its highest such figure since the beginning of the pandemic, as beds in intensive care units fill up. Ten new deaths on Wednesday carried the toll to 349, after 3,277 infections the previous day, while the ICU utilisation rate is nearing 80%, despite a population that is 84% fully vaccinated, with 14% receiving booster doses.

Malaysian gynaecologist creates 'world's first unisex condom'

A Malaysian gynaecologist has created what he says is the world's first unisex condom that can be worn by females or males and is made from a medical grade material usually used as a dressing for injuries and wounds. Its inventor hopes the Wondaleaf Unisex Condom will empower people to take better control of their sexual health regardless of their sex or sexual orientation.

India's Optimus Pharma seeks approval to produce generic Merck COVID-19 pill

Indian bulk drugs manufacturer Optimus Pharma is seeking domestic regulatory approval to produce a generic version of Merck & Co's oral COVID-19 treatment molnupiravir, the company's top executive told Reuters on Thursday. If granted emergency use approval, the company could scale up production to 80 million capsules a month and is targeting a price of 40 cents per capsule, said D. Srinivasa Reddy, managing director at the Hyderabad-based company.

Exclusive-Tens of millions of J&J COVID-19 shots sit at Baltimore factory -sources

An estimated 30 million to 50 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine made early this year sits idle in Emergent BioSolutions Inc's plant in Baltimore awaiting a green light from U.S. regulators to ship, two sources familiar with the matter said. Emergent, a contract drug manufacturer, is waiting for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve release of those doses. The agency must still inspect and authorize the plant before Emergent can ship newly manufactured drug substance, one of the sources said.

Pfizer gets U.S. contract for 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday they expect to deliver 50 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government by April-end, as the country prepares to vaccinate children. The move comes after a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on Tuesday to recommend its authorization for the vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. The agency's decision on the vaccine for the age group is awaited.

Germany's COVID caseload makes biggest leap in two weeks

Germany's coronavirus caseload took its biggest jump in two weeks on Thursday, with over 28,000 new infections, the Robert Koch Institute said, adding heft to worries about restrictions this winter. The number of new infections per 100,000 people over seven days - one of the metrics used to determine policy measures - stands at 130.2, up 12.2 points from 118.0 the previous day. New infections have been steadily creeping up since mid-October.

Merck lifts profit target as blockbuster cancer drug powers Q3 beat

Merck & Co Inc raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Thursday, after strong demand for blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and recovery in sales of its non-COVID-19 vaccines helped it beat quarterly estimates. Sales of the vaccines and physician-administered drugs have improved from 2020 as hospitals adapt to the pandemic, helping Merck, which gets two-thirds of its revenue from drugs that need to be administered at the doctor's office.

