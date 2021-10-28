China's Guangdong reports human infection of H5N6 bird flu

The health authority in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong said on Thursday that one case of a human being infected with the H5N6 strain of bird flu has been reported in the city of Dongguan.

The Health Commission of Guangdong Province said in a statement that experts considered the risk of transmission to be low at this stage.

A jump in the number of people in China infected with bird flu this year is raising concern among experts, who say a previously circulating strain appears to have changed and may be more infectious to people.

