China's Guangdong reports human infection of H5N6 bird flu
The health authority in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong said on Thursday that one case of a human being infected with the H5N6 strain of bird flu has been reported in the city of Dongguan.
The Health Commission of Guangdong Province said in a statement that experts considered the risk of transmission to be low at this stage.
A jump in the number of people in China infected with bird flu this year is raising concern among experts, who say a previously circulating strain appears to have changed and may be more infectious to people.
