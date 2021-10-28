Sanofi exec: new COVID-19 shot will cost less than 10 euros

Left Menu

The COVID-19 vaccine that French drugmaker Sanofi is developing with British partner GlaxoSmithKline will have a price tag of less than 10 euros, a senor executive at the company said on Thursday. He said the shots would have "affordable pricing, south of 10 euros."

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 vaccine that French drugmaker Sanofi is developing with British partner GlaxoSmithKline will have a price tag of less than 10 euros, a senor executive at the company said on Thursday. Sanofi is hoping for a comeback after falling behind rivals in the race for COVID-19 shots and is expecting to have the full results of mass trials for its planned vaccine by the end of 2021.

Thomas Triomphe, head of the Sanofi Pasteur vaccines division, told a conference call with analysts the company was aiming to produce a "practical, universal" shot that could be used as a booster to vaccines already on the market. He said the shots would have "affordable pricing, south of 10 euros."

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

