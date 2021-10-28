Mandaviya launches 6th edition of National Formulary of India to promote rational use of medicines

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched the sixth edition of the National Formulary of India published by Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) to promote rational use of medicines in the country.

He congratulated IPC for coming up with the new edition of National Formulary of India (NFI) and appreciated the efforts of all experts, doctors and researchers who contributed in the compilation of the new edition, a health ministry statement said. Mandaviya said that the NFI 2021 would act as a guidance document for all the healthcare professionals such as clinicians, pharmacists, nurses, dentists. It will play a crucial role in daily clinical practices.

He said that medicines behave differently in different bodies. ''It is important to know about the content, impact and side-effects of medicines. The NFI is published to promote rational use of medicines in the country. It will be very beneficial for clinicians and healthcare professionals while prescribing the medicines to the patients,'' the statement said.

The sixth edition of NFI 2021 has been drafted by adopting the principle 'do not miss critical and do not overload' the information by revising the appendices, chapters and drug monographs.

The chapters such as analgesics, antipyretics and anti-inflammatory drugs, antiepileptics, antacids and antiulcer drugs, antiallergics and drugs used in anaphylaxis, antidiarrhoeals and laxatives, antidotes and substances used in poisoning, antimigraine drugs, basics of medical emergencies, dermatological drugs and Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) were revised thoroughly by involving subject-specific experts or specialists in the country.

Other chapters include drugs for gout, diuretics, drugs in osteoporosis, drugs for inflammatory bowel disease, drugs for respiratory diseases, ophthalmological preparations and psychotherapeutics. According to the salient features of this edition, 34 therapeutic categories chapters, including 591 drug monographs and 23 appendices, are included in this edition and the NFI is aligned with the National Health Programmes and National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM). Important weblinks related to the NLEM, drugs banned in India, National Health Portal, drugs banned in sports, immunisation schedule, wherever necessary are provided for information to readers and a special note on ''How to use NFI?'' and salient features of the NFI are added in this edition, according to the statement.

Only indications approved by the Indian drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), clinically relevant and as per standard care are included, the term 'availability' is now replaced with 'dosage forms and usual strength' and only the clinically relevant precautions and contraindications are included. The common or the serious and clinically relevant adverse effects are included and storage conditions for medicines are included for special cases only.

Besides, chapter on medicines banned in sports in previous edition has been considered under appendices in this edition.

Considering the prevalence of diabetes in the country, a separate chapter on management of diabetes is included after revising completely, the statement said. New appendix on good distribution practices is incorporated and appendix on National Immunisation Schedule and IAP Immunisation Schedule is revised as per current schedule, it added.

