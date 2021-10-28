Singapore reports 3,432 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's health ministry reported 3,432 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday after recording a highest single-day rise in cases the previous day, while it recorded 15 new deaths from the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. The city-state extended its social curbs last week to contain the spread of COVID-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system.

Singapore's health ministry said that it is looking into an "unusual surge" of 5,324 new infections of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, its highest such figure since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

