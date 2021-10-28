Left Menu

Singapore reports 3,432 new COVID-19 cases

The city-state extended its social curbs last week to contain the spread of COVID-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system. Singapore's health ministry said that it is looking into an "unusual surge" of 5,324 new infections of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, its highest such figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:05 IST
Singapore reports 3,432 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's health ministry reported 3,432 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday after recording a highest single-day rise in cases the previous day, while it recorded 15 new deaths from the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. The city-state extended its social curbs last week to contain the spread of COVID-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system.

Singapore's health ministry said that it is looking into an "unusual surge" of 5,324 new infections of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, its highest such figure since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021