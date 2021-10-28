Left Menu

Optimus concludes Phase 3 clinical trial of Molnupiravir Oral capsule for COVID-19 treatment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:32 IST
Optimus concludes Phase 3 clinical trial of Molnupiravir Oral capsule for COVID-19 treatment
  • Country:
  • India

Bulk drugs manufacturer Optimus Pharma on Thursday said it has successfully completed Phase 3 clinical trial of Molnupiravir Oral capsule for the treatment of COVID-19.

On May 18, 2021, the Hyderabad-based firm had received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct the trial as per the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the CDSCO, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the study on day five, 78.4 per cent of the patients in the treatment group were recorded RT-PCR negative as compared to 48.2 per cent in the placebo group. Similarly, on the 10th day, 91.5 per cent of the patients in the treatment group were recorded RT-PCR negative as compared to 43 per cent in the placebo group.

''Our aim is to develop a cutting-edge and affordable treatment option for COVID-19 and neutralise the disease in minimum treatment duration. We are fully committed to supporting our business partners across various regions of the world who are counting on us for the supply of Molnupiravir,'' Optimus Pharma Chairman and Managing Director D Srinivas Reddy stated.

Optimus was the first drug firm to file for Phase 3 clinical trial of Molnupiravir with the central licensing authority. The study was conducting across 29 sites, roughly covering 96 per cent of the nation's demographic capital.

Established in 2004 as custom synthesis laboratory by a team of techno-commercial experts, Optimus is now one of the fastest growing manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021