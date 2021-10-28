Italy reports 50 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 4,866 new cases
Italy reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, the same as the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,866 from 4,598 . Italy has registered 132,004 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.78 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,609 on Thursday, down from 2,615 a day earlier. There were 32 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 27 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 347 from a previous 341.
Some 570,335 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 468,104, the health ministry said.
