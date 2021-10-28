Left Menu

Coronavirus: Goa logs 47 new infections, zero death; active case count at 437

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 47 to reach 1,78,016 on Thursday, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,363 as no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recoveries in the state rose to 1,74,216 as 64 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals on Thursday. There are 437 active cases in the coastal state at present, the official said.

''As 2,483 new tests were carried out during the day, the overall test count in the state mounted to 14,60,982,'' he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,78,016, new cases 47, death toll 3,363, discharged 1,74,216, active cases 437, samples tested till date 14,60,982.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

